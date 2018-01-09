Don't Miss
Court Calendars for January 8, 2018

Court Calendars for January 8, 2018

January 9, 2018

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. Jan. 10 48.0—Albert Fountain v Anthony Annucci - Pro Se - Eric T Schneiderman 49.0—Anthony Medina v A Rodriguez - Pro Se - Joseph M Spadola 50.0—People v Sheila M Kowal - David J Pajak - Daniel J Punch 51.0—People v Michael E Freeman - Theresa L Prezioso - Thomas H Brandt 52.0—People v ...

