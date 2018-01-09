Don't Miss
Deeds filed December 28, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff January 9, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded December 28, 2017                85   Brighton BRZUSTOWICZ, KRYSTYNA A et al to DECAPORALE-RYAN, LAUREN N et ano Property Address: 86 COMMODORE PARKWAY, BRIGHTON 14625 Liber: 11967  Page: 182 Tax Account: 123.18-1-22 Full Sale Price: $230,000 CIVILETTI, DAVID A et ano to CIVILETTI, LAURA A Property Address: 55 CRANDON WAY, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11967  Page: 40 Tax Account: 150.10-2-66 Full Sale Price: $1 CURRIE, JOHN  et ano to ...

