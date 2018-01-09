Federal suit against city, police officers remains

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A federal judge has dismissed some portions of a lawsuit filed by a man claiming he was falsely arrested and beaten by Rochester police officers, but most of the complaint was left intact. According to the complaint filed in May, Michael Casaccia and his wife went to the City Grill, 384 East Ave., on May 23, ...