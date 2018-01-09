Don't Miss
Home / Law / Federal suit against city, police officers remains

Federal suit against city, police officers remains

Rochester Police Department removed as defendant

By: Bennett Loudon January 9, 2018 0

A federal judge has dismissed some portions of a lawsuit filed by a man claiming he was falsely arrested and beaten by Rochester police officers, but most of the complaint was left intact. According to the complaint filed in May, Michael Casaccia and his wife went to the City Grill, 384 East Ave., on May 23, ...

