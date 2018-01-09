Fourth Department – Motor vehicle accident: Kovach v. McCollum

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Motor vehicle accident Culpable conduct – Participation in street race Kovach v. McCollum CA 17-00682 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for the death of her son, who was a passenger in a pickup truck operated by the defendants’ son that went off ...