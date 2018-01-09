Don't Miss
Home / Law / Harter Secrest Emery offers information on new tax law

Harter Secrest Emery offers information on new tax law

By: Daily Record Staff January 9, 2018 0

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP has launched a new web page to provide information to companies about the impact of the tax reforms that were recently signed into law. The changes, the most sweeping overhaul of the United States tax code in more than 30 years, will take effect this year. “Every business, no matter their size ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo