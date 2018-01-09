Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / City Court (transcribed to Supreme, County Courts) / Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for December 28, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for December 28, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff January 9, 2018 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   BUTLER, AMANDA M 118 SPARKLING DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14616-3103 Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Attorney: PRESSLER & PRESSLER LLP Amount: $1,240.02 DANGELANTONIO, DAVID 29 POPLAR STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14620 Favor: ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY Attorney: PETER J CRAIG Amount: $11,988.92 FLECHA, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo