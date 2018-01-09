Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Supreme and County Court for December 28, 2017

Judgments Supreme and County Court for December 28, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff January 9, 2018 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   ANDERSON, TOYSHARA 763 GARSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: CHIARI & ILECKI LLP Amount: $1,540.27 BROWN, MICHELLE 17 KASTNER PARK, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: AUTOMOTIVE CREDIT CORPORATION Attorney: DEILY & ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo