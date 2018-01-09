Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Money Management: Thoughts on 2018’s bond market

Money Management: Thoughts on 2018’s bond market

By: George W. Karpus January 9, 2018 0

Over 80% of forecasts for 2017 were for interest rates to rise. Most were recommending shorter maturities. Our work, based on historical data, suggested that 2017 would be a good year for bonds (and perhaps a great year). Our analysis concluded that when you have carnage in the bond market caused by a rapid rise ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo