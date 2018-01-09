Don't Miss
Mortgages filed December 28, 2017

Mortgages filed December 28, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff January 9, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded December 28, 2017                75   Brighton LAMPLEY, ANTHONY & STUTZMAN, EMILY L Property Address: 139 HOLLOWAY RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2765 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $152,192.00   Brockport GREEN, ZACKERY CHARLES EARL Property Address: 15 WOODSTOCK LN, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9459 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $128,000.00 BAILLEUL-LESUER, ROZENN F & LESUER, ROBERT J Property Address: 220 CLARK ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1137 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION ...

