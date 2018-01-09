NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge: Opinion 17-105

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time judge Employee as member of town board Opinion 17-105 Background: The inquiring part-time town justice has an employee in his private law office who is running for town board. He asks if there is an unfixable conflict of interest should his employee be elected. Opinion: The Committee concluded that a town ...