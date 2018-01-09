Don't Miss
Police union files suit over release of body camera footage

Police union files suit over release of body camera footage

By: The Associated Press COLLEEN LONG January 9, 2018 0

NEW YORK — A union representing New York City police officers sued the department Tuesday, saying its release of body camera footage without a court order violates a state law that makes officer disciplinary records confidential. The Patrolmen's Benevolent Association, which represents about 24,000 uniformed officers, said the public release of footage, which began last summer ...

