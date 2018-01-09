Police union files suit over release of body camera footage

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

NEW YORK — A union representing New York City police officers sued the department Tuesday, saying its release of body camera footage without a court order violates a state law that makes officer disciplinary records confidential. The Patrolmen's Benevolent Association, which represents about 24,000 uniformed officers, said the public release of footage, which began last summer ...