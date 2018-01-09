Don't Miss
Home / News / Pre-Trial services gets state grant

Pre-Trial services gets state grant

By: Daily Record Staff January 9, 2018 0

Monroe County Pre-Trial Services Corporation has been awarded a $191,556 grant from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services. The 12-month grant, called the Detention Reduction Assessment Project, will support the agency’s efforts to expand its ability to follow up on defendants who were denied release on misdemeanor and non-violent felony charges at their ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo