Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Pro Bono Spotlight: VLSP reflects on 2017 with gratitude to many

Pro Bono Spotlight: VLSP reflects on 2017 with gratitude to many

By: Nora A. Jones January 9, 2018 0

In 2017, this column acknowledged dozens and dozens of volunteer attorneys who took on Volunteer Legal Services Project cases, volunteered at clinics, met with immigrants seeking guidance and researched questions at the Seventh Judicial District Court Help Center. The demand for VLSP services continues to grow, and the lawyers in the community do a spectacular job ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo