Pro Bono Spotlight: VLSP reflects on 2017 with gratitude to many

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



In 2017, this column acknowledged dozens and dozens of volunteer attorneys who took on Volunteer Legal Services Project cases, volunteered at clinics, met with immigrants seeking guidance and researched questions at the Seventh Judicial District Court Help Center. The demand for VLSP services continues to grow, and the lawyers in the community do a spectacular job ...