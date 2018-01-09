Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for December 28, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court A satisfaction of judgment means that the person or entity that originally owed the money judgment is no longer held accountable for it. LEONE, ROCCO S Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY MCLEOD, ANDREW M Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY PRESCOTT, JOANNA L Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY RICHARDSON, MARCIA L Favor: ...