Six burning questions Robert Mueller will want to ask President Trump

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



President Donald Trump could sit down with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators as soon as the next few weeks, though any cooperation from the president is being carefully negotiated right now, according to The Washington Post's Carol D. Leonnig. Leonnig reports that Trump is eager to sit down with Mueller's team in an effort to clear ...