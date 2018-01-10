Don't Miss
Deeds filed December 29, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff January 10, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded December 29, 2017                93   Brighton MCGRAW, DOUGLAS W to SACH HOLIDAY LLC Property Address: 2410-A EAST AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11967  Page: 315 Tax Account: 122.20-1-4./1C Full Sale Price: $69,500 GLASGOW, JAKE E et ano to COLE, EMILY B Property Address: 59 CONTINENTAL DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11967  Page: 346 Tax Account: 137.10-5-21 Full Sale Price: $165,000 TOWNER, GEORGE E to NIKOLOVSKA, ASHLEY  et ano Property Address: ...

