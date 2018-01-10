Doing Business As for December 29, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Doing Business As A person or legal entity is engaged in doing business under a particular name and has filed a form at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to register the name of the business. A TYME IN HISTORY 31 TREETOP DR, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Principal: SALLER, LINDA A 31 TREETOP DR, FAIRPORT NY 14450 BODIES BY BETSY 4490 E. HENRIETTA ROAD, ...