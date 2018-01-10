Eileen Martin | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP announces the hiring of seasoned immigration lawyer Eileen Martin as partner.

Martin brings more than 20 years of experience in immigration law to her new role as the firm’s immigration practice team leader. Her experience includes working for the former U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service, as well as leading roles as an immigration attorney with other top law firms on the U.S.-Canada border. Martin has assisted clients from around the world with various matters, including work permits, employment and family-based immigration, assessment of U.S. citizenship, immigrant and non-immigrant waivers, port-of-entry issues and visa issuance. She has completed the Immigration Officer Basic Training Course at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers and is a graduate of Notre Dame Law School.

