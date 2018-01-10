Elizabeth Klarin | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP announces the hiring of seasoned immigration lawyer Elizabeth Klarin as counsel.

Klarin has more than 15 years of experience in immigration, including several years working with one of the world’s leading immigration law firms. She assists clients with the full spectrum of U.S. immigration matters, including visas and immigrant permissions for extraordinary ability, specialty occupation, intracompany transferee, business visitor and NAFTA-eligible individuals and family and employment-based permanent residence applicants. She represents clients from around the globe across virtually every industry, as well as individuals seeking strategic immigration options and solutions. Klarin is a graduate of University at Buffalo School of Law and is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

