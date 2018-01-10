FBI chief calls phone encryption a ‘major public safety issue

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



NEW YORK - FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday renewed a call for tech companies to help law enforcement officials gain access to encrypted smartphones, describing it as a "major public safety issue." Wray said the bureau was unable to gain access to the content of 7,775 devices in fiscal 2017 - more than half of ...