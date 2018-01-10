Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Breach of contract: Lodge II Hotel LLC v. Joso Realty LLC

January 10, 2018

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Breach of contract Repudiation – Letter of Intent Lodge II Hotel LLC v. Joso Realty LLC CA 17-00432 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action seeking a declaration that they are not liable to the defendant for the non-sale of a commercial property after the plaintiffs ...

