Fourth Department – Child custody: Montalbano v. Babcock

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child custody Neglect – Reckless conduct – Out-of-court statements Montalbano v. Babcock CAF 16-01542 Appealed from Family Court, Oswego County Background: The petitioner mother commenced an action alleging that the respondent father took the parties’ son on a boat ride in violation of an order requiring that his visitation with the ...