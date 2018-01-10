Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Child custody: Montalbano v. Babcock

Fourth Department – Child custody: Montalbano v. Babcock

By: Daily Record Staff January 10, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child custody Neglect – Reckless conduct – Out-of-court statements Montalbano v. Babcock CAF 16-01542 Appealed from Family Court, Oswego County Background: The petitioner mother commenced an action alleging that the respondent father took the parties’ son on a boat ride in violation of an order requiring that his visitation with the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo