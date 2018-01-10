GRAWA President’s Message: GRAWA holiday party raises funds, collects coats for charity

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff Jodie Ryan January 10, 2018

GRAWA held its annual holiday party for its membership on Dec. 12, 2017 at City Grill. The event was well attended and enjoyed by all of those in attendance. I am pleased to report that GRAWA was able to raise over $700 that was donated to Owen’s House, a crisis nursery located on Rosewood Terrace ...

