Judgments Supreme and County Court for December 29, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party. ROCHESTER WATER TECHNOLOGY CONCEPTS INC et ano. 1 CULLIGAN DRIVE, SCOTIA, NY 12302-3121 Favor: WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF ...