Kristin Zimar | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Kristin Zimar has joined Harter Secrest & Emery LLP as an associate in the firm’s real estate practice group.

Zimar has experience related to a wide range of complex business and commercial issues, including disputes and litigation concerning contracts, commercial leases, restrictive covenants, Article 78 challenges, insurance indemnification, breaches of representations and warranties and with proceedings in both federal court and New York State Supreme Court. She was most recently an associate with Harris Beach PLLC in Rochester.

Zimar earned her law degree from Syracuse University College of Law.

