Mortgages filed December 29, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff January 10, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded December 29, 2017                237   Brighton RIVERS, KATHRYN J Property Address: 1644 BLOSSOM RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2315 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $14,000.00 GAVIN, JUDITH A & VISCARDI, JUDITH A Property Address: 343 CROMWELL DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3105 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $79,900.00   Brockport RUTH, ANNE GLYNN Property Address: 43 TALAMORA TRL, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-3032 Lender: BANK OF CASTILE Amount: $100,000.00 SANDOVAL, OSCAR & SOLIS-YEPEZ, FLOR Property Address: ...

