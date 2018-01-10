Don't Miss
New York officials to study revenues from daily fantasy sports

By: The Associated Press January 10, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers want to know how much money the state is making off daily fantasy sports. A committee of the state Assembly will meet Wednesday in Albany to review the status of the online games and their impact on the state's finances. Two years ago, lawmakers passed new regulations for daily fantasy ...

