NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Traffic violation: Opinion 17-107

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Traffic violation Ex parte communication – Communication from police officer Opinion 17-107 Background: A town justice asks if he may dismiss a traffic summons for a moving violation at the written request of the police officer who wrote the ticket. The judge stated that the town employs a prosecutor to handle ...