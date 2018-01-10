Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Fair Labor Standards Act: Rodrigeuz-Depena v. Parts Authority, Inc.

Second Circuit – Fair Labor Standards Act: Rodrigeuz-Depena v. Parts Authority, Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff January 10, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Fair Labor Standards Act Arbitration – Congressional intent Rodrigeuz-Depena v. Parts Authority, Inc. 16-3396-cv Judges Newman, Calabresi, and Pooler Background: At issue on appeal is whether claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act are subject to arbitration. Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed the district court’s decision to compel arbitration and dismiss the complaint. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo