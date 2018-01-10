Second Circuit – Fair Labor Standards Act: Rodrigeuz-Depena v. Parts Authority, Inc.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Fair Labor Standards Act Arbitration – Congressional intent Rodrigeuz-Depena v. Parts Authority, Inc. 16-3396-cv Judges Newman, Calabresi, and Pooler Background: At issue on appeal is whether claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act are subject to arbitration. Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed the district court’s decision to compel arbitration and dismiss the complaint. ...