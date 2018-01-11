Don't Miss
Deeds filed January 2, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded January 2, 2018                       78   Brighton DUMONT, TARA ANN et al to LOCURTO, ANTHONY F Property Address: 61 LIME ROCK LANE, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11968  Page: 535 Tax Account: 122.20-3-13 Full Sale Price: $200,000 VADAS, BARBARA  to GARROWAY, ANDREA M et ano Property Address: 100 TREVOR COURT RD, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11968  Page: 528 Tax Account: 137.08-2-90 Full Sale Price: $394,000 WELCH, LESLIE A to RODRIGUEZ, ALEXANDER  ...

