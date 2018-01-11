Don't Miss
Home / News / Federal officers make drug arrest at bus station

Federal officers make drug arrest at bus station

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2018 0

 A citizen of Ghana has been arrested on charges that he assaulted federal officers. Nana Dwomah Yeboah, 34, is charged with assaulting and resisting federal law enforcement officers and possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Yeboah is facing a maximum penalty of eight years in prison and a fine. On Dec. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo