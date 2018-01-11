Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for January 2, 2018

Don't Miss
January 11, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   HALL, COURVOISIER L 1315 AFFINITY LANE, ROCHESTER, NY 14616 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 HAMILTON, COURTNEY N 909 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14613-1617 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $588.00 HARDEN, KATRINA 504 BROOKS AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14605 Favor: ROCHESTER ...

