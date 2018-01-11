Keeping Your Balance: New tax law provides significant deduction on pass through income for certain entities

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



On Dec. 22, 2017, President Trump signed sweeping tax reform (Act) into law. The Act provides the most comprehensive update to the tax code since 1986 and includes a number of provisions of particular interest to pass through entities and their partners. This article addresses the Section 199A deduction for qualified business income of pass-through ...