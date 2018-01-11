Don't Miss
Home / News / New York State Police to deploy aerial drones across state

New York State Police to deploy aerial drones across state

By: The Associated Press January 11, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state troopers are getting more eyes in the sky. Officials announced Wednesday that 18 new unmanned aircraft soon will be deployed throughout the state to assist New York State Police with disaster response, traffic safety, crime scene photography and other tasks. The first four drones will begin service this month, with ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo