New York State Police to deploy aerial drones across state

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state troopers are getting more eyes in the sky. Officials announced Wednesday that 18 new unmanned aircraft soon will be deployed throughout the state to assist New York State Police with disaster response, traffic safety, crime scene photography and other tasks. The first four drones will begin service this month, with ...