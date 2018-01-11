Rebecca DeVun Areaux | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Rebecca DeVun Areaux has joined Harter Secrest & Emery LLP as an associate in the firm’s intellectual property practice group. She has experience in trademark search and clearance, as well as in infringement and litigation matters involving intellectual property. Areaux brings professional experience from positions at Diageo North America Inc. and Johnson, Gasink & Baxter LLP. She received her law degree from William & Mary Law School.

