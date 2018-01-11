Don't Miss
Home / Law / Sessions tries to impress Trump with moves at Justice

Sessions tries to impress Trump with moves at Justice

By: The Washington Post Josh Dawsey and Matt Zapotosky  January 11, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - Attorney General Jeff Sessions is trying to find his way back into President Donald Trump's good graces. For months, Sessions has asked senior White House aides to make sure the president knows what he is doing at the Justice Department, two White House advisers said, and has told allies he hopes policy decisions that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo