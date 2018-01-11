Shannon Tinsmon | EFPR Group LLP

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

EFPR Group LLP announces the hiring of Shannon Tinsimon as a staff accountant. Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.