Shannon Tinsmon | EFPR Group LLP

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2018 0

EFPR Group LLP announces the hiring of Shannon Tinsimon as a staff accountant. Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.

