Trump administration opts for speed over accuracy in implementing new tax law

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON - The Trump administration is pushing American businesses to withhold fewer taxes from paychecks by February, aiming to quickly deliver the boost in take-home pay that Republicans promised their tax law would bring. But the rush could expose millions of workers to the risk of underpaying taxes to the government now, which means they might ...