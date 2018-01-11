Don't Miss
Home / News / UR independent investigation finds missteps, no retaliation

UR independent investigation finds missteps, no retaliation

President Joel Seligman resigns prior to release of findings

By: Daily Record Staff Diana Louise Carter January 11, 2018 0

An independent investigation of the University of Rochester’s handing of a series of sexual abuse complaints against professor T. Florian Jaeger concludes that the university did not retaliate against the complainants but did miss opportunities for taking actions that could have prevented the tumult that has followed. “It would be a significant understatement to say that ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo