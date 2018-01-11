Village of Hoosick Falls votes to sue over tainted drinking water

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press January 11, 2018 0

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Officials in an upstate New York village have voted to sue two companies for costs related to tainted drinking water. An attorney for Hoosick Falls says the village voted Tuesday to sue Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics and Honeywell International after failed negotiation attempts. Village officials blame the companies for the PFOA contamination of ...

