Don't Miss
Home / Law / Bond Schoeneck and King has redesigned website

Bond Schoeneck and King has redesigned website

By: Daily Record Staff January 12, 2018 0

Bond Schoeneck & King Attorneys has redesigned the firm’s website. Bond Schoeneck and King, which has offices across upstate New York and in New York City, Long Island, Naples, Florida and Kansas City, has been working on the new site since March 2016. The new bsk.com has streamlined and reorganized its content so that the firm, its ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo