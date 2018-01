HR Works Inc. announces that Carol Cosgrove has joined the company as a HRMS Technology Consultant. Cosgrove has more than 26 years of experience with client management and will leverage her expertise in ADP payroll and HR product knowledge to support HR Works’ technology department.

