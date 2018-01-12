Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – SEQRA: The Friends of PS 163, et al. v. Jewish Home Lifecare

Court of Appeals – SEQRA: The Friends of PS 163, et al. v. Jewish Home Lifecare

By: Daily Record Staff January 12, 2018 0

New York State Court of Appeals SEQRA Assessment – Mitigation measures The Friends of PS 163, et al. v. Jewish Home Lifecare No. 128 Judge Rivera Background: The petitioners in two Article 78 proceedings challenge a New York State Environmental Quality Review Act assessment by the Department of Health of the respondent’s application to construct a new residential facility in New ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo