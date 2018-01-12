Court of Appeals – SEQRA: The Friends of PS 163, et al. v. Jewish Home Lifecare

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Court of Appeals SEQRA Assessment – Mitigation measures The Friends of PS 163, et al. v. Jewish Home Lifecare No. 128 Judge Rivera Background: The petitioners in two Article 78 proceedings challenge a New York State Environmental Quality Review Act assessment by the Department of Health of the respondent’s application to construct a new residential facility in New ...