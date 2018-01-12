Evan Brumm | ADMAR

ADMAR announces the hiring of Evan Brumm as vice president of operations.

In this role, Brumm will oversee the profitability of all ADMAR branches, developing strategies that will drive the revenue and overall growth of the company. In addition, he will oversee the management of all branch operations, including sales, marketing and other corporate support functions, ensuring sustainable improvements in financial performance and customer satisfaction.

Brumm has nearly 20 years of experience in the equipment rental and construction equipment industry, holding the position of CFO at Volvo Rents and BlueLine Rental, and most recently as president of Equipment Rental Advisors LLC, where he assisted in the development of consultative, operational and financial projects for construction rental companies.

