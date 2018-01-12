Fourth Department – Public employer: Ortlieb v. Lewis County Sheriff’s Department

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Public employer Withdrawn resignation – Threat of termination Ortlieb v. Lewis County Sheriff’s Department CA 17-00003 Appealed from Supreme Court, Lewis County Background: The petitioner commenced an Article 78 proceeding seeking to withdraw his resignation and be restored to his position as a deputy in the respondent Sheriff’s Department. The petitioner ...