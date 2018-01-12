Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Public workshop hosted by advocacy group: Opinion 17-108

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Public workshop hosted by advocacy group: Opinion 17-108

By: Daily Record Staff January 12, 2018 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Public workshop hosted by advocacy group Opinion 17-108 Background: The inquiring judge asked if he may attend a “call to service and compassion workshop” honoring child abuse victims and survivors and their families, hosted by a child advocacy center, and lead a prayer at the event. The event is free ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo