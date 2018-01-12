NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Public workshop hosted by advocacy group: Opinion 17-108

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Public workshop hosted by advocacy group Opinion 17-108 Background: The inquiring judge asked if he may attend a “call to service and compassion workshop” honoring child abuse victims and survivors and their families, hosted by a child advocacy center, and lead a prayer at the event. The event is free ...