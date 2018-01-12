Sarah Turner | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces that Sarah Turner has joined the firm’s Rochester office as counsel in the securities and capital markets practice group.

Turner was most recently senior counsel with Manning & Napier, where she provided legal counsel to all departments across the corporate complex, which included a New York Stock Exchange listed company, a Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and a ‘40 Act Mutual Fund. In her role, she ensured compliance with SEC and NYSE disclosure requirements for public companies and gained valuable experience in a wide range of regulatory, corporate governance, and transactional matters. Turner earned her law degree from Fordham University School of Law.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.