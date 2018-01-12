Second Circuit – Sentencing: United States v. Singh

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sentencing Variance from guidelines – Justification – Recidivism – Failure to accept responsibility United States v. Singh 16-1111-cr Judges Kearse, Hall, and Chin Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of illegally reentering the United States after having been removed following a conviction for an aggravated felony. He argues that his 60-month ...