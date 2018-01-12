Second Circuit – Sentencing: United States v. Singh

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff January 12, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sentencing Variance from guidelines – Justification – Recidivism – Failure to accept responsibility United States v. Singh 16-1111-cr Judges Kearse, Hall, and Chin Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of illegally reentering the United States after having been removed following a conviction for an aggravated felony. He argues that his 60-month ...

