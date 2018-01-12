Trump and the 25th Amendment: Why it was written and what it can’t do

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON - The 25th Amendment is having its moment. Added to the U.S. Constitution a half-century ago to address the line of succession when a president is unable to fulfill his duties, it is generating buzz because some see it as the crowbar to pry President dONALD Trump out of office by finding him unfit. In fact, ...