Adam Braveman | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces that Adam Braveman has joined the firm’s litigation practice group.

Braveman has significant experience in complex commercial civil litigation and has represented both individuals and entities in connection with internal and government investigations. He has worked on cases involving intellectual property litigation, contract disputes, trade secret and copyright matters, unfair competition claims and securities litigation, as well as SEC and DOJ investigations. Braveman was most recently an associate with Paul Hastings LLP in New York City, where he worked as a summer associate in 2009 and as a litigation associate since 2010.

Braveman is a graduate of the University of Rochester, majoring in political science. He earned his law degree from the George Washington University Law School.

